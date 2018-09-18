Defendant 'wanted cuddles'

A Dunedin man who broke into his ex-partner's home in the middle of the night because he ``wanted cuddles'' punched her 15 times after she rejected his advances, a court has heard.

Caleb O'Connell (21) appeared in the Dunedin District Court last week having admitted charges of burglary, intentional damage and two of assault.

Early on January 20, while his former partner of two years was asleep in her home, the defendant got in through a lounge window, then slid under the covers beside her.

An incident at the house three weeks earlier meant the defendant was barred from returning and his bail conditions restricted him from contacting the woman.

``The victim asked him what he was doing and the defendant responded that he wanted cuddles,'' a summary of facts stated.

But O'Connell's romantic overtures were firmly rebuffed.

She repeatedly asked him to leave, and when she called police

O'Connell screamed at her: ``Is this what you want, do you want me to beat you up?''

He pushed her on to the bed and punched her 15 times to the legs as the victim curled into a ball to protect herself.

The woman kicked out at her ex-boyfriend, he grabbed her ankle, slapped her on the arm and climbed on top of her as she adopted the foetal position.

As she lashed out at O'Connell, a neighbour yelled out and the attacker fled the scene.

The first flashpoint that resulted in the defendant being charged three weeks earlier, involved him throwing a glass of whisky and cola into the victim's face.

She called her sister and they teamed up to force him from the house. O'Connell left when his laptop was put outside. When he found himself locked out, he punched a door, cracking a panel.

Judge Kevin Phillips said the pair had met some months after the two incidents for a restorative-justice conference.

The victim said she wanted to see change in O'Connell, and his alcohol abuse had to be addressed.

He was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision, four months' community detention, 150 hours' community work and ordered to pay $175 reparation.



