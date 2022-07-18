Drink driver found hiding in tree

Police say a fleeing drunk driver was tracked by dog-handlers to a popular Dunedin park where he was found hiding in a tree.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a car crash in the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) near Green Island about 2.15am.

The 37-year-old driver ran away from the scene where he left his partners car but was tracked by a police dog team, who discovered him hiding in a tree, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested for driving while disqualified and recorded a breath alcohol level of 728mcg.

He would appear in court today charged with driving while suspended, drink driving, dangerous driving and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

