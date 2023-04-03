Drink driver undone by unwieldy walnuts

A Dunedin man has been stung for drink driving, after a passenger seat full of unwieldy walnuts caused him to swerve wildly as he drove through the student quarter.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 34-year-old man was weaving as he drove down Union St East about 7.45pm on Saturday.

The man told officers his unsteady driving was due to him being distracted by the pile of unsecured walnuts on his passenger seat, Snr Sgt Bond said.

However, when breath tested the man recorded a reading of 400mcg.

The man would receive an infringement notice, Snr Sgt Bond said.

