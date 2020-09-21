Drink-drivers involved in weekend prangs

Drink-drivers were involved in crashes with parked cars and parking meters in Dunedin at the weekend.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 29-year-old male was driving a vehicle which collided with two parked cars in Mulford St, at 10.40pm on Friday.

The driver blew 580mcg, more than double the limit, and requested a blood alcohol test.

A 30-year-old woman was also stopped on Kaikorai Valley Rd, 10 minutes earlier, and blew 521mcg, he said.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old woman crashed her car into a parking meter and blew 759mcg, more than three times the limit.

Police were alerted to the crash at 2.03am, in York Pl, Snr Sgt Bond said.