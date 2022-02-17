Thursday, 17 February 2022

Drink-driving could have been 'recipe for disaster'

    By Wyatt Ryder
    An alleged drink-driver travelling down one of the student precinct's busiest streets was a recipe for "recipe for disaster" police say.

    Police Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a patrol in Castle St North stopped the driver of a Toyota at 10pm last night.

    Police allege the 19-year-old driver was drunk and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1037mcg.

    His license was suspended for 28 days and he would appear in court.

    ‘‘Driving this intoxicated along a street with so many students around is a recipe for disaster,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Police would continue to stop and breath test drivers throughout the North Dunedin area.

     

