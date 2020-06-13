Saturday, 13 June 2020

Driver ditches after crashing into parked cars

    By John Lewis
    Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle which hit several parked cars in the Dunedin CBD on Friday night.This car is on Heriot Row. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Dunedin Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after they allegedly crashed into several parked vehicles in the City Rise area.

    A police spokeswoman said police received two reports of a utility vehicle colliding with parked cars about 11pm on Friday.

    One of the damaged vehicles was parked in Heriot Row, and two others were near the intersection of London St and Royal Tce.

    The incidents are believed to be connected, she said.

    One of the vehicles in the London St/Royal Tce incident appeared to have been hit so hard, it was shunted off the street and onto the grass verge.

    Police had not yet been able to locate the vehicle responsible because it failed to stop at either scene, she said.

    ● Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

     

