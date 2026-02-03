Fishtailing trailer hits ute and sends building materials flying

Police say it was ‘‘very lucky’’ no one was injured after a trailer swung into the side of a ute and flung building materials across a Dunedin motorway.

The incident occurred on the Caversham Bypass about 2.30pm yesterday.

A 21-year-old man was driving his work vehicle to the speed limit when his trailer began swaying side-to-side.

The building materials were tied down but the movement caused them to fall off the trailer.

The trailer then ‘‘fishtailed and that has jack-knifed the ute’’, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘It's very lucky nobody else was injured or caught up in the loss of the materials," he said.

There was a ‘‘reasonable amount’’ of debris on the road, which needed to be removed,

He urged people to ensure their vehicles were properly weight-rated and trailers braked.

