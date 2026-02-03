Tuesday, 3 February 2026

Fishtailing trailer hits ute and sends building materials flying

    By Tim Scott
    Police say it was ‘‘very lucky’’ no one was injured after a trailer swung into the side of a ute and flung building materials across a Dunedin motorway.

    The incident occurred on the Caversham Bypass about 2.30pm yesterday.

    A 21-year-old man was driving his work vehicle to the speed limit when his trailer began swaying side-to-side.

    The building materials were tied down but the movement caused them to fall off the trailer. 

    The trailer then ‘‘fishtailed and that has jack-knifed the ute’’, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

    ‘‘It's very lucky nobody else was injured or caught up in the loss of the materials," he said.

    There was a ‘‘reasonable amount’’ of debris on the road, which needed to be removed,

    He urged people to ensure their vehicles were properly weight-rated and trailers braked.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

