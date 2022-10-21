Driver three times over limit calls police

A driver three times over the legal limit crashed into a Dunedin power pole before calling police himself.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Signal Hill Rd about 2.45am today.

They discovered that a 43-year-old man had crashed into a pole and had rung the 111 emergency services number.

He was not hurt, but recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 1106mcg.

The legal limit for a person aged 20 years and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

The man had his licence suspended and was charged with drink-driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz