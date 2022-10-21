Friday, 21 October 2022

10.45 am

Driver three times over limit calls police

    By Oscar Francis
    A  driver three times over the legal limit crashed into a Dunedin power pole before calling police himself.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Signal Hill Rd about 2.45am today. 

    They discovered that a 43-year-old man had crashed into a pole and had rung the 111 emergency services number. 

    He was not hurt, but recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 1106mcg.

    The legal limit for a person aged 20 years and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. 

    The man had his licence suspended and was charged with drink-driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

