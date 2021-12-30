Drunk man claiming gun sparks pub callout

Photo: Google Maps

A drunk man who claimed he had a gun in a Dunedin pub sparked a police callout yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the Waterloo Hotel in Hillside Rd at 4.45pm after a 65-year-old man became intoxicated.

The man told patrons of the bar he had a gun in his vehicle and then refused to leave when asked.

Police attended and spoke to the man and searched his vehicle. No firearms were found.

He was trespassed and forbidden to drive.

Tumble off e-bike

Another intoxicated man required the help of emergency services yesterday.

A 33-year-old man took a tumble off his e-bike in Thomas Burns St at 11.40pm, and was found lying on the ground by a member of the public.

The man, who was "extremely intoxicated", was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

"This is a reminder to drink responsibly so you don’t endanger yourself or others,'' Snr Sgt Bond said.

Speeding on motorway

Dunedin police are continuing to deal with dodgy drivers.

Police issued 11 speeding tickets on the Southern Motorway between 1.45pm and 3pm on Wednesday for speeds ranging from 114km/h to 125km/h.

Two vehicles were also clocked at 138km/h and 142km/h, respectively.