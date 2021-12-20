Monday, 20 December 2021

'Dumb and dumber' drink-driving

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A man was caught drink-driving as he rolled up to the Dunedin Central Police Station to pick up a friend who had just been processed for it.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said it was ‘‘a case of dumb and dumber’’.

    A 28-year-old man was caught drink-driving in George St at 3.10am yesterday.

    He blew a breath alcohol level of 462mcg and was forbidden to drive.

    Two hours later, his 31-year-old friend arrived to pick him up.

    Snr Sgt Bond said the man was seen driving through Countdown car park to get to the station and was also processed for drink-driving after blowing a breath alcohol level of 400mcg.

     

     

