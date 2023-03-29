Dunedin bar manager 'racially abused and assaulted'

A pub regular racially abused, then punched, a bar manager after being told to stop harassing a woman at a South Dunedin premises, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Heffs Hotel about 4pm yesterday after a 34-year-old man was asked to leave.

The man, a regular customer, had racially abused the male bar manager after being told to stop harassing a woman who was a beer representative, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The bar manager was punched in the nose before the man was escorted out by bar patrons.

The alleged assailant is yet to be spoken to by police and investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

