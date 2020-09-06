Dunedin car fire deliberately lit, investigator says

A late model Toyota car parked in Burns St, Dunedin, was extensively damaged in a deliberately-lit fire late last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand firefighters from the St Kilda station were alerted to the fire at 11.03pm yesterday and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Fenz fire investigator Mark Bredenbeck said the fire had been deliberately lit and had been referred to the police.

He and police had been further investigating the fire this morning, he said.