Dunedin cop 'assaulted by 14-year-old girl'

Photo: RNZ

A 14-year-old girl allegedly assaulted a police officer after being caught trying to steal a car in South Dunedin.

The teenager was one of three young people picked up by police responding to the attempted car theft in Market St last night, Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said.

A 12 and 14-year-old female were arrested along with a 13-year-old male.

"They resisted arrest and the 14-year-old assaulted a police officer," he said.

She was charged with five offences and the other two were released back to Oranga Tamariki.

The police officer was not injured in the incident.