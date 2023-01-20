Dunedin District Court, 19th of January

Sentenced by Judge Dominic Flatley in the Dunedin District Court yesterday were.—

■Andrea Veronica Woodford (53), of Dunedin, aggravated drink-driving (1108mcg), breaching zero-alcohol licence, Middleton Rd, September 29, six months’ community detention, two years’ intensive supervision, disqualified 28 days, alcohol-interlock and zero-alcohol licence provisions.

■Jesse Harris (28), painter, of Dunedin, drink-driving (969mcg), breaching zero-alcohol licence, Malvern St, August 20; breaching supervision (consumed alcohol), breaching community detention (left detention address during curfew), August 20; breaching community detention (late for start of curfew), October 2, 200 hours’ community work, 15 months’ intensive supervision, disqualified six months and indefinitely.

■Tearai Elton Hakopa (32), employed, of Port Chalmers, two breaches of protection order (both unauthorised contact by texting the victim), Invercargill, October 3 and 10, 12-month deferred sentence.

■Ioane Aleni (30), of Dunedin, disorderly behaviour, Church St, Queenstown, December 2, nine months’ supervision.

Sentenced by Judge David Robinson earlier this week were.—

■Vaughan Keegan Anderson (23), of Dunedin, male assaults female, Elm Row, September 27, 2021; burglary (neighbour’s flat, knife taken), Elm Row, January 30, 2022, two months’ home detention, 50 hours’ community work.

■Nikkita Harmani Solheim (20), of Milton, threatening behaviour (victim known to her), September 9; threatening to kill (same victim), September 11, three months’ community detention, 12 months’ intensive supervision.