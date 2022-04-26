Dunedin man admits threat to kill charge

A large emergency service presence attended the scene at accommodation units near the intersection with Brockville Rd last month. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Dunedin man who allegedly stabbed someone and prompted an armed offenders squad callout has admitted threatening to kill.

Paul Edward Brewer (59) appeared before the Dunedin District Court by video link this morning also facing the more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The charges were laid following an incident in Kaikorai Valley Rd on March 26 this year.

A large emergency service presence, including five marked police vehicles, one mufti police vehicle and an ambulance attended the scene at accommodation units near the intersection with Brockville Rd.

A man suffered moderate injuries and received medical treatment for a wound to his arm, police confirmed at the time.

Brewer will be back in court in June.

The wounding charge carries a maximum prison term of 14 years.

