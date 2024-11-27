Dunedin man arrested twice in day

It took a Dunedin man arrested for starting a fight less than 24 hours before to be arrested again, after breaching bail conditions mere hours after they were imposed.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a South Rd property at 6.30am yesterday after a man went up to the occupants and became aggressive towards them.

The residents called police and told officers the 36-year-old man was no longer welcome and wanted him trespassed.

Police removed the man, however were called back a short time later as he had returned and started a fight outside the property with another man.

The man was arrested, charged with threatening behaviour, and bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

At 7.31pm the same day, police again located the man driving his vehicle, in breach of the bail conditions he had received.

He was again arrested and breaching bail was added to his list of charges.

The man had two more active charges from the past two days he would be appearing in court on, Sgt Lee said.