Dunedin youths stole cars across Canterbury: police

Three Dunedin youths on a road trip north allegedly stole multiple cars across Canterbury before being stopped by police on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said three youths, a 14-year-old and two others under 14, stole a Toyota Vitz from Hazel Ave in Dunedin then headed north.

About 8.15pm, the vehicle was located in Douglas St, Timaru with the engine running and front left tyre blown.

Members of the public reported seeing three youths leaving the car.

A short time later, a Mazda Demio was stolen from Cambridge St in Timaru.

The three youths then sped off heading north again and the stolen Demio was later found in Davie St in Temuka.

The youths then allegedly stole a second Mazda Demio and continued to drive north.

Throughout this time, police were making inquiries and located the youths in the third vehicle as they were driving through Temuka; however, they fled from police.

Police did not pursue, but they did set up road spikes at the Ashburton Bridge on State Highway 1.

The youths drove over the road spikes and continued for some distance before turning down a side street in the Hinds area.

The three youths were located and taken into custody and were referred to Youth Aid.

The 14-year-old driver will be charged with multiple offences, including unlawfully taking three motor vehicles, unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, failure to stop and dangerous driving.

