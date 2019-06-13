Eight arrested in Otago drug raids

Southern police seized a smorgasbord of drugs, ammunition and cash, and arrested eight people including a Mongrel Mob member, during raids in Dunedin and Oamaru this week.

Southern District intelligence coordinator Acting Detective Sergeant Reece Munro of Dunedin, said they executed eight search warrants in Oamaru and Dunedin this week.

The raids were successful, netting a haul including cannabis, methamphetamine, MDMA, ammunition and a little over $10,000 in cash, he said.

A drug detector dog and officers from the Armed Offenders Squad helped execute the warrants.

Among the arrested were a 52-year-old Mongrel Mob member and a 49-year-old Dunedin female, who appeared earlier this week at the Dunedin District Court.

"I would like to take the time to ask those who engage in this type of offending, if they actually stop and consider the detrimental impact their actions is having upon the community in which they and their families live," Det Sgt Munro said.

The investigation continued and further raids were coming.

"The New Zealand public act as the eyes and ears for the New Zealand Police, and we appreciate their support in reporting any offending."

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.