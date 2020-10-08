Erratic driving leads to arrest

Police have arrested a Dunedin woman for driving while suspended, after she almost collided with multiple vehicles in South Dunedin yesterday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a member of the public called police after seeing the 25-year-old was driving erratically in Wynyard St about 11.30pm.

She was last seen driving off in to King Edward St with a male passenger.

Snr Sgt Bond said police found the vehicle a short time later at Centre City New World, where the 29-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat.

"The female was arrested for driving while suspended, and returned to Dunedin Central Police Station where she refused to undergo a compulsory impairment test, and subsequently refused to supply a blood sample for analysis.’’

She was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court next week.

The man was also charged with refusing bloods and driving while forbidden.

The vehicle they were driving was impounded, he said.