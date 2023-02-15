'Firearm pointed in Mosgiel': armed police respond

Armed police swooped on the scene after KiwiRail staff reported a firearm being pointed at them in Mosgiel today.

Police received a report of a firearm being presented in Gladstone Road South about 12 noon, a spokesman said.

Enquires were ongoing to substantiate the report.

‘‘We must treat any report involving firearms seriously until we can attend and evaluate the situation first-hand,’’ the spokeswoman said.

A KiwiRail spokesman confirmed the incident had been reported by its staff and referred any further comment to police.

Commenters on social media reported armed police near the vicinity of Riccarton Rd.

