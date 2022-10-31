Fleeing driver referred to Youth Aid

A 16-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid after fleeing officers in an overloaded car, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers observed a vehicle which was overloaded with passengers travelling on Lock St about 12.40am yesterday.

Police pulled up beside the car and attempted to speak to the driver, but the driver took off.

The car was located again on Richmond St where it was observed driving without lights.

It took off again when police signalled it to stop.

Subsequent inquiries identified the driver as a 16-year-old boy who has been spoken to by officers and referred to Youth Aid.

The car was been impounded, Snr Sgt Bond said.

