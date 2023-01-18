Flying bottle narrowly misses pedestrian

A Dunedin man narrowly avoided being hit by a bottle dropped from a council-owned carpark, police say.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said 67-year-old man had been walking in Great King St by Number One Shoes.

A bottle was dropped but missed the man, Const Turner.

The incident on Friday was believed to be intentional and anyone with any information was asked to contact police, Const Turner said.

