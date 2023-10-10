Tuesday, 10 October 2023

On-foot chase led to arrest

    By Laine Priestley
    A man took Dunedin police on a short-lived chase on foot after being seen trying the door handles of a parked car, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Melville St at midnight on Sunday after a man was seen looking through windows and trying the door handles of a vehicle parked on the street.

    Police responded and attempted to confront the 45-year-old man but he ran away.

    Police chased the man for about 150 metres before catching him, police said.

    He was arrested and charged with unlawful interference with a motor vehicle and escaping custody.

     

     

