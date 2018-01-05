Four arrested over Dunedin taxi robbery

Four people have been arrested in connection with the aggravated robbery of a taxi driver in North Dunedin this morning.

Police were were called to the scene in Norwood St, Normanby, about 3.30am.

A police spokeswoman said a 33-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were arrested for aggravated robbery.

A 27-year-old male and 20-year-old female were charged with receiving property.

All four are set to appear in court on January 12.

Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk said after arriving, police established four offenders had threatened the driver before running from the vehicle.

Police dog units responded and tracked the suspects.

Four people were located a short time later and were being spoken to by police.

The taxi driver was not injured but was "understandably shaken", Sr Sgt Kirk said.

Police were providing support.

