Gun and drugs found in Dunedin car: police

A "high" driver carrying cannabis, meth, bullets, a gun, and drug paraphernalia was busted by police who thought he spent a little too long at a stop sign in Dunedin.

Police found the 31-year-old man lingering at the intersection of Middleton and Corstorphine Rds at 2.10am this morning for an ‘‘unusual period’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The vehicle only moved on from the stop sign when police approached.

When police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver they smelled cannabis coming from the car.

The man admitted consuming cannabis and when officers initiated a warrantless search he became obstructive and was arrested.

Inside the car police found 24.4 grams of cannabis, .69 grams of methamphetamine, 26 bullets, a set of scales, empty bags, meth pipes and a cut down .22 firearm, Snr Sgt Anthony Bond said.

The man would appear in court this morning on charges of possession of cannabis for supply, possession of utensils for methamphetamine, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine.