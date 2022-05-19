Thursday, 19 May 2022

Hatchet removed from bonnet of car following Mosgiel crash

    By Oscar Francis
    Police were seen removing a hatchet from the bonnet of a crashed car after an arrest was made near Mosgiel today.

    Six police cars, including dog handlers, attended the scene in Dukes Rd North, near the intersection with Hazlett Rd, about 5pm.

    One officer removed a hatchet from the hood of a crashed silver SUV, which appeared to have torn a hole through a deer fence and come to rest against a berm, facing the road.

    The front of the SUV was badly damaged.

    Skid marks and a small amount of broken glass could be seen further east on Dukes Rd.

    Officers at the scene could be seen taking statements from witnesses.

    A police spokeswoman said one person was taken into custody for wilful damage and another person was being sought.

    The incident had been initially coded as a single-vehicle crash and the sequence of events was unclear, she said.

