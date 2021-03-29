Monday, 29 March 2021

11.00 am

'He just ran into it': Helmeted man rams vehicle

    By John Lewis
    A 20-year-old who put on a crash helmet and then threw himself at a car in John Wilson Ocean Dr, has been spoken to by Dunedin Police.

    ‘‘He put on a helmet and charged at another guy’s vehicle,’’ Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

    ‘‘He just ran into it.’’

    The incident happened last Friday night.

    He said the car owner got out of his car — a Fiat Uno — and encouraged the 20-year-old man to leave.

    Both parties left John Wilson Dr, but about 10 minutes later, nearby in Prince Albert Rd, the Fiat was rammed by a white vehicle which was believed to be driven by the 20-year-old.

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen said no-one was injured.

    It was not known what sparked the incident. Inquiries were continuing, he said.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

