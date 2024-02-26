Headbutted after hedge dispute, say police

A gardening dispute turned violent when a Dunedin man headbutted his neighbour after an argument about hedges, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a property in Tomkins St, Green Island, due to a ‘‘neighbours at war matter’’ at 8.30am on Saturday.

‘‘One neighbour had headbutted the other neighbour, and broken his doorknocker off the wall,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘The argument was over the trimming of the hedges between the properties.’’

A 50-year-old man was arrested for assault and wilful damage.

The man had disputed the trimming of the hedges by the neighbour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

