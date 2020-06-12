Help sought as Dunedin police investigate dodgy happenings

Dodgy behaviour abounded in Dunedin overnight.

Police are seeking information about several suspicious incidents around the city.

A person was seen sitting in a Holden Commodore, with the door open and engine running, outside Rebel Sport on Crawford St about 12.30am.

When police approached the vehicle on foot, it took off on Manor Plc.

Around the same time, a car crashed into a car parked on blocks on Macandrew Rd, punting it into a house.

And a person reported hearing people knocking on their windows at an Ensort St, Burnside address at 5.40am.

Their security system was set off, but nobody was located at the address.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity linked to the above incidents.