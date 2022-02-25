Friday, 25 February 2022

Information sought on Brockville car thefts

    By Andrew Marshall
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police are appealing for information from the public after the theft of two cars from Brockville earlier this month.

    The cars were stolen from a property in Turnbull St between February 11 and 12.

    One of the cars, a silver BMW X5 station wagon with the licence plate JWN500, was found burnt out at the Otago Pistol Club near Waldronville on February 18.

    The second car, a silver and black 2009 BMW 525i sedan with the licence plate MLN320, was seen travelling through Gore on the morning of February 12.

    It has not yet been found.

    •  Police 105 (file number 220213/5612) or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter