Information sought on Brockville car thefts

Police are appealing for information from the public after the theft of two cars from Brockville earlier this month.
The cars were stolen from a property in Turnbull St between February 11 and 12.
One of the cars, a silver BMW X5 station wagon with the licence plate JWN500, was found burnt out at the Otago Pistol Club near Waldronville on February 18.
The second car, a silver and black 2009 BMW 525i sedan with the licence plate MLN320, was seen travelling through Gore on the morning of February 12.
It has not yet been found.
- Police 105 (file number 220213/5612) or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111