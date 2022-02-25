Information sought on Brockville car thefts

Police are appealing for information from the public after the theft of two cars from Brockville earlier this month.

The cars were stolen from a property in Turnbull St between February 11 and 12.

One of the cars, a silver BMW X5 station wagon with the licence plate JWN500, was found burnt out at the Otago Pistol Club near Waldronville on February 18.

The second car, a silver and black 2009 BMW 525i sedan with the licence plate MLN320, was seen travelling through Gore on the morning of February 12.

It has not yet been found.