Jailed attacker staying put

Michael Chilcott

A man who sexually assaulted a stranger and stabbed her with scissors has not been sufficiently tested to leave prison, the Parole Board says.

Michael John Chilcott (28) was jailed for nearly 10 years after being sentenced before the Dunedin District Court in 2013 on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery and indecent assault.

Despite his minimum-security classification at Spring Hill Prison and “positive” behaviour, panel convener Mary More said Chilcott was not ready for early release.

He had completed the rehabilitative phase of his sentence, she said, but now had to focus on his reintegration.

Chilcott lied his way into the victim’s Duncan St flat by knocking on her door and asking for a glass of water.

He attacked her from behind with a coffee mug, punched her and pushed her into her bedroom.

Chilcott threatened to harm her child if she was not quiet.

He then molested the woman before pulling out a pair of scissors and stabbing her in the face and neck, leaving her with seven wounds.

Chilcott tried to smother her with a pillow and the victim said it was only her judo training that saved her.

Ms More said he had a “considerable offending history” including non-compliance with court-imposed sentences, property and dishonesty offences.

A psychologist’s report caused concern for the Parole Board. The content of that assessment was redacted.

The the prisoner had accommodation and work lined up but the psychologist said it might be better if he was to enter a residential programme to provide more oversight. Chilcott will appear again before the board in August. His sentence end date is August 2022.