Joyriding youths 'steal four cars in Dunedin-Oamaru spree'

A group of youths allegedly stole four cars last night in a joyriding spree which started in Dunedin and ended hours later in Oamaru.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin police, said the night of car crime started when the four youths stole a Mazda Demio in Dunedin by smashing a window and removing the ignition barrel.

That car was left at the Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital in St Kilda before the group allegedly stole another Mazda Demio and drove north where they abandoned the car at Shag Point.

"The youths took another vehicle from a farm nearby and drove through to Oamaru where they abandoned that vehicle and stole another Mazda Demio," Sgt Lee said.

Police found the youths after being called to reports of the stolen Demio in Oamaru. The four youths have all been referred to Youth Aid.

Sgt Lee said there had been a recent increase in vehicle theft where Mazda Demios had once again been targeted.

"Steering wheel locks are an excellent prevention measure to keeping your vehicle safe.

"There has also been a recent increase in thefts from vehicles in the hours of darkness. It’s a timely reminder to ensure to lock your vehicle and make sure that no valuables are left in the vehicle, regardless if your vehicle is parked in the driveway or not."