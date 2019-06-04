Tuesday, 4 June 2019

Large haul of tobacco taken in Dunedin smash and grab

    By George Block
    The Mornington BP, where the glass in the sliding door was smashed in a smash and grab this morning. Photo: George Block
    Dunedin police have launched a manhunt after a smash and grab heist at a service station early today.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the burglary happened just after 1am today at BP Mornington, in Mailer St.

    The burglars bashed their way into the shop using a crowbar and a hammer and grabbed a large amount of cigarettes before fleeing on foot, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    Searches of the area were ongoing and the CIB was investigating.       

