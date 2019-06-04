Large haul of tobacco taken in Dunedin smash and grab

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin police have launched a manhunt after a smash and grab heist at a service station early today.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the burglary happened just after 1am today at BP Mornington, in Mailer St.
The burglars bashed their way into the shop using a crowbar and a hammer and grabbed a large amount of cigarettes before fleeing on foot, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.
Searches of the area were ongoing and the CIB was investigating.