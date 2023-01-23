Leave the cones alone, police warn

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man is to appear in court after repeatedly interfering with road cones at a checkpoint, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were conducting a breath-testing checkpoint on State Highway 1, near Queens Gardens, from about 7pm on Saturday.

A 45-year-old man interfered with road cones twice, causing traffic to dodge and weave, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On the man’s third attempt to move the cones and, after a short foot chase, he was arrested and charged with endangering transport.

‘‘If it’s not yours, don’t interfere with it,’’ was Snr Sgt Bond’s advice for any would-be cone movers.

