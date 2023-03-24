Man accused of $21k Dunedin shoplifting spree

Police have charged a shoplifter who allegedly stole $21,000 worth of goods from Dunedin retailers — and officers are warning that thieves will continue to be apprehended.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers apprehended a 27-year-old man who was wanted for 11 incidents of theft,

The incidents took place at supermarket and clothing retailers in and around Dunedin, and the total taken was in excess of $21,000, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man appeared in court yesterday, but was remanded to court to appear again today.

He was also being charged for making threats to kill, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Wednesday police had interviewed a 43-year-old woman in relation to six theft incidents in and around Dunedin, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The stolen products were worth over $3500 and she was remanded in custody.

Police were aware retail crime was a topical conversation and it was something officers took seriously, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers recognised the impact it had on business owners and staff, and police would continue to work with partners across the industry to to reduce offending.

Lots of stores had CCTV cameras, which made it easy to identify offenders.

‘‘It's just a case of catching up and locating these people to hold them accountable,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

