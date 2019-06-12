Man accused of Dunedin Airport bomb hoax named

It is alleged Preetam Maid left an ‘‘imitation explosive device’’ at ‘‘a security-enhanced area’’ in the airport on March 17. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man who allegedly left a fake bomb at Dunedin Airport days after the Christchurch mosque shootings can now be named.

Preetam Prakash Maid (30) has pleaded not guilty to a charge under the Aviation Crimes Act and his name was suppressed at his first appearance last month.

However, at the Dunedin District Court this morning, defence counsel Andrew McKenzie indicated continued suppression was not being sought.

Details of the man's employment remain suppressed.

It is alleged he left an ‘‘imitation explosive device’’ at ‘‘a security-enhanced area’’ in the airport on March 17.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

Maid has elected trial by jury and has been on bail with the consent of police.

He has already surrendered his passport to the officer in charge of the case, Detective Sergeant John McDade.

After the item was found last month, the airport was closed, an international flight was turned back to Australia and domestic flights were diverted.

Defence Force personnel from Christchurch neutralised the device, which police said at the time was a black laptop bag.

A note was also found at the scene, police confirmed.

Maid is on bail at a Dunedin address and other conditions bar him from going to Dunedin Airport, and from contacting his employer.

He must also report to the Dunedin Central Police Station twice a week.

Maid will appear again in court later this month.