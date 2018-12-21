Man accused of grooming teen named

A man arrested after a three-month-long operation in relation to suspicious approaches toward children earlier this year has been released on bail.

Evan Hedley Smith (62) was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning on a charge of sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl.

However, he did not appear before a judge.

It was confirmed he was remanded on bail until February 1 next year.

According to court documents, the defendant is living in Mosgiel.

Detective Sergeant Regan Boucher, of the Dunedin Child Protection Team, said police were pleased to have made the arrest.

"We know offending of this nature can cause a lot of concern, so we’re very thankful to all those who came forward with information, enabling us to help make our communities safer for all, especially our young

people," he said.

“We actively encourage parents to tell their children and young adults to report anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

Grooming carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.