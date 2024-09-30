Man allegedly pulled knife on security at Dunedin MMA event

Two people have been charged after threatening to kill two security guards at a mixed martial arts fight night at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.

Sergeant Simon Reay said police were called to the centre about 10pm when a security guard working the event reported that he and another guard had been assaulted by a man and his girlfriend, after the man was removed from the venue.

"The guard also stated that the male drew a knife during the altercation."

A 20-year-old woman was charged with assault with intent to injure, possessing a knife in a public place, and resisting police.

Her 29-year-old boyfriend was charged with possessing an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, and two charges of threatening to kill.

Both would appear in the Dunedin District Court this week, Sgt Reay said.