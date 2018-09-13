Thursday, 13 September 2018

6.25 pm

Man arrested at Dunedin Airport

    By Tim Miller
    A man is in custody tonight after assaulting a police officer at the Dunedin Airport this afternoon.

    Police were called to the airport just before 4.30pm this afternoon after a report of a man resisting arrest.

    A police spokesman said a 31-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

    It is understood the man's behaviour on a plane led to his arrest.

    No other information was available at this time.

