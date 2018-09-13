Man arrested at Dunedin Airport

A man is in custody tonight after assaulting a police officer at the Dunedin Airport this afternoon.

Police were called to the airport just before 4.30pm this afternoon after a report of a man resisting arrest.

A police spokesman said a 31-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

It is understood the man's behaviour on a plane led to his arrest.

No other information was available at this time.