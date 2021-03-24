Man arrested in Dunedin CBD

Police arrest a man after an altercation in the CBD today. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

A person has been arrested following an altercation in Dunedin’s city centre this evening.

Three police officers were seen holding a man on the ground outside Glassons, in George St, and apprehending him while another three officers stood nearby.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to an altercation at a George St business about 5.40pm.

‘‘As a result, one person is in custody.’’

Police arrived at the scene four minutes after it was reported, and within another four minutes a person was arrested.

‘‘The person taken into custody appears to be the main person responsible for the issues,’’ the spokeswoman said.

It was not clear how many people were involved.