Man arrested in Dunedin CBD

A person has been arrested following an altercation in Dunedin’s city centre this evening.
Three police officers were seen holding a man on the ground outside Glassons, in George St, and apprehending him while another three officers stood nearby.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to an altercation at a George St business about 5.40pm.
‘‘As a result, one person is in custody.’’
Police arrived at the scene four minutes after it was reported, and within another four minutes a person was arrested.
‘‘The person taken into custody appears to be the main person responsible for the issues,’’ the spokeswoman said.
It was not clear how many people were involved.