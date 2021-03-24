Wednesday, 24 March 2021

7.05 pm

Man arrested in Dunedin CBD

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police arrest a man after an altercation in the CBD today. Photo: Wyatt Ryder
    Police arrest a man after an altercation in the CBD today. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

    A person has been arrested following an altercation in Dunedin’s city centre this evening.

    Three police officers were seen holding a man on the ground outside Glassons, in George St, and apprehending him while another three officers stood nearby.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to an altercation at a George St business about 5.40pm.

    ‘‘As a result, one person is in custody.’’

    Police arrived at the scene four minutes after it was reported, and within another four minutes a person was arrested.

    ‘‘The person taken into custody appears to be the main person responsible for the issues,’’ the spokeswoman said.

    It was not clear how many people were involved.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter