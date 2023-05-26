Man arrested over 'firearms incident'

A man has been arrested following an alleged firearms incident in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a vehicle driving dangerously in Portobello Rd about 3.25pm today.

The man had allegedly presented a firearm towards a member of the public, police said.

The vehicle was located shortly after the incident and the man taken into custody.

However, no firearm was located and inquiries were continuing.

The ODT saw officers arrest a man wearing paint-covered clothing at the corner of Midland St and Andersons Bay Rd this afternoon.

