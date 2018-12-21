Man caught on CCTV peering through windows

Dunedin police say they are following positive leads after a man was caught on camera peering through a window of a home near the central city.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man was seen peering into the window of a house in Cargill St about 9.30pm last night.

He was described having black wavy hair and of average build.

After peeping into the home, he walked out of the yard and tried to break in to three cars in the street.

The man's suspicious behaviour was captured by a CCTV camera, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"So some positive lines of inquiry there.''

Police were not planning to release the footage unless they exhausted their positive leads.

Late last month, police appealed for vigilance after reports of two men peering into houses in the city, including one in Cargill St and one in Leith St near the University of Otago.

