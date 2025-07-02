Cop caught going 150kmh with no lights or sirens

Photo: Getty Images

A police officer caught going 150kmh in a patrol car with no sirens or lights on claimed they were "testing" the speed of the vehicle.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), said the Eastern District officer was not responding to an incident at the time and was 54kmh over the speed limit.

The officer was caught speeding by another officer on their police radar, the IPCA said.

"The investigation found the officer did not have their lights and siren activated and was not responding to an emergency or undertaking urgent duty driving.

"The officer explained they were testing the speed of the vehicle, however, accepted they should not have done so or travelled at that speed."

The officer was charged with exceeding the speed limit and has since completed a programme of diversion, meaning no conviction was entered.

The IPCA said police also found the officer's driving was in breach of police policy and the code of conduct.

"Police addressed these concerns through an employment process," it said.

The IPCA said it was "satisfied" with the investigation police had undertaken and with the outcome reached.