Man charged after kneeing officer in groin - police

A Dunedin man unhappy with police attempting to provide first aid to his friend kneed an officer in the groin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to City Rd, Roslyn after reports of a heavily intoxicated woman having a medical event outside.

When officers arrived, her companion, a 24-year-old man, became abusive towards the police and tried to get involved and assist the woman.

Hato Hone St John attended and were assisting with the medical check of the woman along with police.

The man however, took exception to the police presence and started to push and shove officers.

He was then arrested, but pushed the police officers again, and grabbed the arm of one of them.

While he was under arrest, he then kneed one of the officers in the groin, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and received three charges of assaulting police and one of resisting arrest.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz