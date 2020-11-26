Thursday, 26 November 2020

Man charged over alleged drink-driving, assault

    By John Gibb
    A 28-year-old man faces five charges, including assaulting police, after police received a complaint of a car speeding and tailgating in a road works area of Portobello Rd, Dunedin.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received a complaint from a member of the public about the speeding and tailgating at 11am on Wednesday as the vehicles headed towards the city.

    It was alleged that people had been visibly drinking in the car and leaning out of the window.

    Later, at 11.20am, police officers travelling in two cars stopped a car near Doon St, by the Vauxhall Yacht Club.

    The man was arrested for allegedly drink-driving after recording a level of 676mcg.

    He also faces three assault charges involving assault on police officers and one of wilful damage after he allegedly kicked a police car door, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The officers were not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment. 

    He is due to appear in court on December 1.

     

