Man facing weapons, drugs charges after car search

After dropping his gun at a petrol station, a man was later found with knives, drugs and an imitation firearm in his vehicle in Mosgiel, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received reports of a man who dropped a firearm while getting out of his car at a Mosgiel petrol station yesterday.

Police later located and stopped the vehicle in Gordon Rd, about 4pm.

Officers conducted a search and found a starter pistol, knives, methampthetamine and cannabis, and an imitation firearm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and would appear in the district court this morning on charges of driving while forbidden, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of methampthetamine and cannabis, and unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz