Man runs to station to flee police

An intoxicated man who allegedly caused a ruckus at a central Dunedin supermarket tried to flee from officers but ran directly into the police station next door - where he was promptly arrested for disorderly conduct.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a 34-year-old man acting aggressively towards staff and demanding that members of the public pay for his shopping at Countdown Dunedin central about 4.45pm yesterday.

The man was seen trying vehicle doors in the car park and continued to act aggressively towards members of the public until police arrived, Sgt Lee said.

He initially engaged with offices, before attempting to flee.

"He ran directly into the police station, where he was arrested," Sgt Lee said.

The man appeared to be intoxicated, but it was unclear what substances he had consumed.

Inquiries were continuing regarding a man, who fit the same description, threatening staff at a Dunedin car yard about 3.50pm yesterday, Sgt Lee said.

The man will appear before a Te Pae Oranga panel.

