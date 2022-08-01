Man sedated after kicking officer in face: police

Photo: ODT files

A man had to be sedated after kicking an officer in the face at Dunedin Hospital, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the hospital after a 34-year-old man was taken there in an intoxicated state about 3.15am on Saturday.

He became aggressive in the carpark and punched the windshield of the car he in, smashing it.

He also punched a pole in the hospital, causing a dent, and hurting his hand.

When police arrived to restrain him, the man kicked an officer in the face, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested for disorderly behaviour, as well as assaulting and resisting police.

The man, who was known to police, was taken to the station where he was given a sedative by St John staff.

The assaulted officer was shaken but unhurt.

The arrested man would be appearing in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz