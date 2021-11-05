Man sought over alleged firearms incident in Portobello Rd

Dunedin police are searching for a man following an alleged firearms incident in Portobello Rd this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said the Armed Offenders Squad was alerted about 3.20pm, but had since been stood down.

"No-one has been injured and we've just got some staff making some further enquiries, searching a couple of addresses for the alleged offender," she said.

"In terms of the exact nature of the firearms incident, we're still making enquiries to clarify what's happened there."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz