Man sought over alleged firearms incident in Portobello Rd

    By John Lewis
    Dunedin police are searching for a man following an alleged firearms incident in Portobello Rd this afternoon.

    A spokeswoman said the Armed Offenders Squad was alerted about 3.20pm, but had since been stood down.

    "No-one has been injured and we've just got some staff making some further enquiries, searching a couple of addresses for the alleged offender," she said.

    "In terms of the exact nature of the firearms incident, we're still making enquiries to clarify what's happened there."

