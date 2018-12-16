Man stabbed at Dunedin boarding house

Police attend the scene of a stabbing in Clyde Hill this evening. Photo: George Block

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another person in the neck at a Dunedin boarding house this evening.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the property in Leckhampton Ct, Clyde Hill, shortly after 7pm to reports of a man with suspected stab wounds to his neck and shoulders.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital by St John ambulance in a moderate condition, the spokeswoman said.

One person was in custody after the incident but there was no word this evening of possible charges.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene, including officers from the dog section.

A neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, described the property as a halfway house.

It had previously been the site of drug overdoses and other incidents, while police and St John were frequent visitors, he said.

However, more serious incidents were rare as people on the street ''know who runs it,'' he said.

Asked who ran the street, the man had a simple answer.

"I do.''

If you have any information, please contact Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, or Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.